RCB’s Alvaro chooses Alderson Broaddus after stellar career with Flying Eagles

Will pitch for the Battlers beginning next year
Fran Alvaro
Fran Alvaro(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - After a strong career in the circle for Robert C. Byrd, Fran Alvaro is taking the next step in her softball career at Alderson Broaddus University.

Alvaro helped lead RCB well into sectional play before the Flying Eagles’ season was cut short earlier this week.

“I’m so blessed to have been able to have the opportunity to come to Byrd and have the career that I had,” Alvaro said. “I learned a lot from Mary [Mayer].”

Alvaro viewed the Battlers as a choice after a camp and visit to the university, an experience that played a heavy role in her decision.

“They welcomed me from the beginning. It was such a family atmosphere and the small campus, I just loved everything about it,” Alvaro said. “It’s a huge honor, I’m glad I got the opportunity. To be one of the local ones, it’s a big honor for me.”

