Restaurant to open on Johnson Ave. for third time

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Subway on Johnson Avenue will be opening for the third time, according to a recent meeting of the Bridgeport Development Authority.

During last week’s BDA meeting, Connect Bridgeport says it was announced that a Subway will be going in place on Johnson Avenue for the third time. This time, however, it will be going in exactly the same place as the last one.

Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr said Subway will be going back along Johnson Avenue with an undetermined time frame for opening. According to Kerr, it will be going in a building at 1219 Johnson Avenue.

Some may remember the previous business that opened roughly September of 2015. At that time, it was one of the new businesses occupying the bottom floor of a $1.9 million, 9,000 square foot, two-story building built under the guidance of Dr. Jeff Browning.

According to records from the Bridgeport Finance Department, the account for that business ceased on June 30, 2020.

Prior to that, Subway was located in the Johnson Center Plaza, which is where the future Dan Cava Buick GMC car dealership will located (previously Dan Cava’s Used Car World). That Subway, unlike the last one, did not go out of business.

The initial Subway on Johnson Avenue, which finance department records show as opening in January of 1994, was forced out of business when the Johnson Center Plaza was destroyed by fire. The blaze leveled the building in April of 2013.

While many new restaurants have large building permits issued, this one does not. Kerr said the permit issued is only for $7,500, primarily signage, and is being done by Commercial Builders.

“They only needed to do a little bit of interior remodel and signage,” said Kerr.

The new ownership is Gentry Vass, JVG Restaurant Group LLC, Connect Bridgeport says.

