Sara Faye Cokeley Bennett, 84, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at her residence.

She was born in Harrisville, WV on March 23, 1938, a daughter of the late Roy and Vessie Sutton Cokeley. She was married to Orie “Bud” Lee Bennett for over 40 years, who preceded her in death in March, 1999.

Surviving are two sons, Randall Bennett and his companion Debbie McCullough of Buffalo Lake and Joshua Bennett and his companion Kimberly Pennington of Weston; three daughters, Carol Lynch and her husband Ronald of Buffalo Lake, Vickie Bennett of Buffalo Lake and Deborah Smith of Clarksburg; six grandchildren, David Bennett, Natalie Bennett, Azzlynn Gain, Shawna Roth, Becca Roth and Brian McCullough; 10 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; two brothers, Billy Cokeley and his companion Debbie Brown of Ohio and Jerry Cokeley and his wife Rose of Worthington; three sisters, Nancy Bell of Wallace, Peggy Griffin and her husband Bud of Ohio and Sandy Cokeley of WV; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Timothy Roth; and eight siblings.

Mrs. Bennett was a homemaker and a great cook. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and everyone loved her.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 10:00 am. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

