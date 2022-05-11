Advertisement

Students use ‘skip day’ to raise money for injured classmate

By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Seniors at Summers County High sacrificed time off to relax from school to instead raise money for a classmate recently injured in a crash.

Nick Gill and his family were airlifted to a Charleston hospital after they were involved in a crash on Airport Road in Beaver on Sunday.

While the Class of 2022 was given the opportunity to skip classes on Wednesday as a pre-graduation perk, Gill’s friends spent the day asking for donations with a bake sale and car wash.

“For it to be a workday in the middle of a Wednesday, there has been a lot of people come by,” said Marlee Meador. “We’ve seen a lot of help.”

“He [is] a good guy,” said Greg Angel, one of Gill’s close friends. “You have to know him to really appreciate him. Fun to be around.”

“He’s full of personality,” said Kylie Lilly.

Gill’s friends said they hoped he would be able to join them for graduation on May 20.

