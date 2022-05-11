Unannounced drug search conducted at Marion County high schools

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement used canine dogs from throughout the state in a coordinated effort to conduct an unannounced drug search at Marion County high schools and the Tech Center Wednesday morning.

According to a Marion County Schools Facebook post, it was a coordinated effort by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Fairmont Police Department.

Authorities said no arrests were made as no drugs were found.

Unannounced drug searches like this one is routine, according to the post.

Families of each school were notified via school messages after the school returned to normal routine and schedule, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.