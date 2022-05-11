BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wedding season is upon us and many people are looking to tie the knot after postponing their big day due to COVID, but the way you plan your wedding might still be different than before.

Wedding planning has changed since COVID-19.

Many people had to cancel their weddings that were planned in the middle of the pandemic, but since COVID-19 numbers have gone down, people are planning more weddings.

“People are defiantly trying to book more. More for next year. We have a ton of weddings in 2022, but I now think people feel safe enough to fully plan a wedding. I think 2023 is going to be a huge year for weddings. Obviously, we are in 2022, and people are booking and having weddings,” said Brittany Fink.

Brittany Fink is a wedding planner in Morgantown.

She says many people who canceled their weddings because of the pandemic have already rescheduled and had them.

“A lot of people who canceled in 2021 probably already had their event. I only have one client who has not been married because of cancelation due to COVID, so most people of had those. I think what we are seeing a lot now are people who got engaged at the end of 2020 or 2021 who were not comfortable with booking then and have postponed till 2022,” said Fink.

Valley Falls Center in Grafton says they have seen many changes with weddings since the pandemic.

“Here we have noticed a lot of people have been doing smaller weddings. Saturday’s are the most sought out dates, but we’ve seen people ask for Sundays or even weekdays to accommodate their dates because they have already waited so long since COVID has passed,” said Manager of Valley Falls Keri Snell.

Snell says their venue can fit those who want to be spaced out.

“At Valley Falls Center we have opened our chapel. You can still have that outdoor wedding and spread people out, but you still have that feeling of being in a church. You’re getting the best of both worlds which has helped us a lot because people want to be outside and they want to have the opportunity to come inside for the amenities,” said Snell.

Fink and Snell both say you have to book almost a year in advance to get a wedding venue.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.