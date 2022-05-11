Advertisement

West Virginia State Fair seeking submissions for art contest

(station)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The State Fair of West Virginia is launching an art contest and invites entries this month.

The image should be 11 inches by 14 inches or 11 inches by 17 inches and done in oil, acrylic, watercolor or pastels.

The entries should show a positive image of the fair or reflect activities of the annual event.

The winning entry will be featured as the 2022 State Fair Print of the Year and will receive a cash prize and a percentage of sales, the fair said in a news release.

“We’ve been able to feature some amazing local artists over the last few years with the official fair portrait,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “We are excited to continue to promote our local artists and can’t wait to see what folks come up with!”

The entry deadline is June 1. Submissions can be emailed to Kellyt@statefairofwv.com.

