Woman took meth to stay awake, sells drugs to support habit, police say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County woman was arrested after she allegedly told officers she took meth to stay awake and sells drugs to support her habit.

Officers saw a vehicle parked by the mailbox at Price Cutter in Shinnston early Tuesday morning at approximately 1:30, according to a criminal complaint.

The police report says a woman, later identified as Jannette Hubbard, 31, of Shinnston, passed out in the driver’s seat with a white crystal substance with burnt foil on her lap.

Hubbard allegedly told officers she was “waiting for a friend and decided to take a nap.”

Officers asked Hubbard about what was on her lap, and she said it was “dope,” also saying that she “was just trying to get a little ‘meth’ into her to stay awake because she had been running around all day.”

Court documents say officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found “multiple drug paraphernalia devices, a large amount of pre-bagged alleged crystal methamphetamine, a sizeable amount of pre-bagged heroin, a red container containing alleged heroin and two digital scales that had the same residue on them.”

Hubbard later told officers the crystal-like substance was methamphetamine and the alleged heroin substance was heroin mixed with fentanyl, according to the police report.

Hubbard also told officers she allegedly “sells drugs from time to time to support her own habit.”

Hubbard has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver heroin. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

