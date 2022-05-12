Advertisement

1 person transported following motorcycle accident on I-79

(WAFF)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been transported to the hospital for treatment after a motorcycle accident on I-79.

Officials received a call at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Thursday of an accident involving a motorcycle on I-79 southbound near mile marker 137, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Officials said crews arrived on scene and transported one person to the hospital.

The extent of the person’s injuries are unknown, according to officials.

The West Virginia State Police responded to the accident in addition to the Marion County Rescue Squad and Valley and Winfield Fire Departments.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in accident under I-68 overpass
Man life-flighted to hospital after electric car fire
Jannette Hubbard
Woman took meth to stay awake, sells drugs to support habit, police say
Nicholas County Police Officer
Deputy dies in off-duty accident
West Virginia Primary Election
NCWV Primary Election numbers

Latest News

Grafton Fire
WVU Police urge caution after drugs containing fentanyl found off-campus
Grafton Fire
VIDEO: Structure fire in Grafton
United Way Wednesday
United Way Wednesday