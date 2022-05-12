1 person transported following motorcycle accident on I-79

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been transported to the hospital for treatment after a motorcycle accident on I-79.

Officials received a call at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Thursday of an accident involving a motorcycle on I-79 southbound near mile marker 137, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Officials said crews arrived on scene and transported one person to the hospital.

The extent of the person’s injuries are unknown, according to officials.

The West Virginia State Police responded to the accident in addition to the Marion County Rescue Squad and Valley and Winfield Fire Departments.

