Crews respond to vehicle fire in Grafton
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in Grafton Thursday afternoon.
Officials received a call about a vehicle on fire on Webster Pike in Grafton at approximately 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.
It is unknown what caused the vehicle to catch fire or if there were any injuries, officials said.
As of 5:45 p.m., a 5 News reporter crews were cleaning up the scene.
The West Virginia State Police responded to the accident in addition to the Brunners Ridge, Grafton, Philippi, Shinnston Fire Departments and Taylor County EMS.
