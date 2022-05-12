Crews respond to vehicle fire in Grafton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in Grafton Thursday afternoon.

Officials received a call about a vehicle on fire on Webster Pike in Grafton at approximately 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials received a call about the fire just before 4:45 p.m. (WDTV)

It is unknown what caused the vehicle to catch fire or if there were any injuries, officials said.

As of 5:45 p.m., a 5 News reporter crews were cleaning up the scene.

The West Virginia State Police responded to the accident in addition to the Brunners Ridge, Grafton, Philippi, Shinnston Fire Departments and Taylor County EMS.

