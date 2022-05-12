Advertisement

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Grafton

Officials received a call about the fire just before 4:45 p.m.
Officials received a call about the fire just before 4:45 p.m.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in Grafton Thursday afternoon.

Officials received a call about a vehicle on fire on Webster Pike in Grafton at approximately 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials received a call about the fire just before 4:45 p.m.
Officials received a call about the fire just before 4:45 p.m.(WDTV)

It is unknown what caused the vehicle to catch fire or if there were any injuries, officials said.

As of 5:45 p.m., a 5 News reporter crews were cleaning up the scene.

Officials received a call about the fire just before 4:45 p.m.
Officials received a call about the fire just before 4:45 p.m.(WDTV)

The West Virginia State Police responded to the accident in addition to the Brunners Ridge, Grafton, Philippi, Shinnston Fire Departments and Taylor County EMS.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in accident under I-68 overpass
Man life-flighted to hospital after electric car fire
Jannette Hubbard
Woman took meth to stay awake, sells drugs to support habit, police say
Nicholas County Police Officer
Procession for Nicholas County deputy
West Virginia Primary Election
NCWV Primary Election numbers

Latest News

Preston County Fire Levy: New equipment will save lives
Preston County fire levy: new equipment will save lives
AVFD
Preston County Fire Levy: New equipment will save lives
VIDEO: Structure fire in Grafton
VIDEO: Structure fire in Grafton
WVU Police urge caution after drugs containing fentanyl found off-campus
WVU Police urge caution after drugs containing fentanyl found off-campus