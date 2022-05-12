Fire crews respond to early morning Harrison County fire
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lost Creek Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on McWhorter Road.
The fire department responded to the call around 12:43 Thursday morning, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.
When the fire department arrived, they found a pickup truck and nearby brush on fire.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire without incident.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
A Harrison County deputy was also on the scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
