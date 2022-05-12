Fire crews respond to early morning Harrison County fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lost Creek Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on McWhorter Road.

The fire department responded to the call around 12:43 Thursday morning, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

When the fire department arrived, they found a pickup truck and nearby brush on fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire without incident.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

A Harrison County deputy was also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

