Advertisement

Fire crews respond to early morning Harrison County fire

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lost Creek Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on McWhorter Road.

The fire department responded to the call around 12:43 Thursday morning, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

When the fire department arrived, they found a pickup truck and nearby brush on fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire without incident.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

A Harrison County deputy was also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in accident under I-68 overpass
Man life-flighted to hospital after electric car fire
Jannette Hubbard
Woman took meth to stay awake, sells drugs to support habit, police say
Nicholas County Police Officer
Deputy dies in off-duty accident
West Virginia Primary Election
NCWV Primary Election numbers

Latest News

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
More than $2.5 million returned in unclaimed property during April
Fire crews respond to early morning Harrison County fire
Justice: All U.S. and State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff immediately
Wedding planning has changed since COVID-19
Wedding planning has changed since COVID-19