Gloria L. Nichols, 87, of Stonewood, passed away peacefully at her home and woke up in the presence of the Lord on Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was born August 24, 1934, in Greenup, IL, a daughter of the late Euris “Rusty” Stirewalt and Lillie Maxine Brown Stirewalt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Nichols, on September 4, 1986. She was also preceded in death by her long-time companion, Terry Shaw, in 2001. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her three brothers, Max “Rusty” Stirewalt, Kirby Stirewalt, and Dana Stirewalt; her nephew Randy Stirewalt, and a great-niece, Moriah Holbert. Gloria was a graduate of R-W High School and the WV Business College. She had formerly worked at Empire National Bank and Meadow Gold Dairies. She and her husband Charlie owned and operated Nichols Accounting and Tax Service from 1970 – 1987. She had previously attended Christian Missionary Alliance. She enjoyed being in dance and exercise classes and collecting dolls. She and Charlie also enjoyed fishing and camping. Because Gloria had a great love for animals, she requested that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Harrison County, PO Box 4397, Clarksburg, WV 26302. A Graveside Service will be held on at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport. Condolences to the Nichols Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com

