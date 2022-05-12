Harrison County BOE holds two special meetings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The first of Harrison County Board of Education’s two special meetings went directly into executive session.

They had one item to discuss on the personnel agenda for the meeting.

Superintendent Dora Stutler recommended for the board to accept the resignation of South Harrison Middle English/Language Arts teacher, Amanda Delaney-Grose effective May 9.

There was no public discussion regarding this matter. Council unanimously voted to approve the recommendation.

The second meeting was a work session to talk about the budget. It allowed council to ask questions regarding their funds. It was voiced by many council members that they need to do some research into extra curricular activities and the funding for those programs.

Councilmember, Kristin Messenger brought up that activities like cheerleading require items that must be paid out of pocket. She felt this was an unfair expense as not everyone who wants to be involved can afford it.

“Basically, I think as a board we need to cap that of outside of uniforms for all sports,” she said.

It was in agreement that funding for extra curricular activities needed to be looked into further.

The board planned to eventually put together a committee to work on this further.

However, no decisions regarding the budget were finalized.

