Hazel House of Hope residents displaced by storms to return soon

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hazel House of Hope residents displaced by severe storms will soon be returning.

Last night at the Monongalia County Commission Meeting, it was announced that Mountain Line Bus will be transferring 18 people who were taken out of Hazels’ House when the roof was ripped off.

County Commission President Tom Bloom says that a higher power must have played a role in the non-profit’s repairs.

“I am not a religious person, but I think it’s a work of God when a contractor gets 30,000 square feet of roofing two days before this happens and just gives them the roof so we’re able to take care of it,” Bloom said.

Two local business helped replace Hazel’s House of Hope’s roof within 48 hours of the May 1st storm.

