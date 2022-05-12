Advertisement

Jenkins Subaru donates more than $26,000 to United Way

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jenkins Subaru is giving back to the community for their annual “Share the Love” event.

The check was presented to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties Thursday morning.

Representatives from both companies gathered for a ceremony to honor the donation.

Jenkins Subaru donated over $26,000.

“And every single penny of the $26,000 donation today will be reinvested in programs that benefit our children our seniors, our veterans, grand families you name it so it’s a huge blessing and we’re extremely grateful,” said Brad Riffee, Executive Director of the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

Riffee says Jenkins Subaru is a huge supporter of the United Way, and they would not be able to accomplish all they do without the company’s support.

Jenkins Subaru has donated more than $100,000 to the United Way.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in accident under I-68 overpass
Man life-flighted to hospital after electric car fire
Jannette Hubbard
Woman took meth to stay awake, sells drugs to support habit, police say
Nicholas County Police Officer
Deputy dies in off-duty accident
West Virginia Primary Election
NCWV Primary Election numbers

Latest News

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
More than $2.5 million returned in unclaimed property during April
When the fire department arrived, they found a pickup truck and nearby brush on fire.
Fire crews respond to early morning Harrison County fire
Fire crews respond to early morning Harrison County fire
Justice: All U.S. and State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff immediately
Wedding planning has changed since COVID-19
Wedding planning has changed since COVID-19