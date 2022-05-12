Jenkins Subaru donates more than $26,000 to United Way

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jenkins Subaru is giving back to the community for their annual “Share the Love” event.

The check was presented to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties Thursday morning.

Representatives from both companies gathered for a ceremony to honor the donation.

Jenkins Subaru donated over $26,000.

“And every single penny of the $26,000 donation today will be reinvested in programs that benefit our children our seniors, our veterans, grand families you name it so it’s a huge blessing and we’re extremely grateful,” said Brad Riffee, Executive Director of the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

Riffee says Jenkins Subaru is a huge supporter of the United Way, and they would not be able to accomplish all they do without the company’s support.

Jenkins Subaru has donated more than $100,000 to the United Way.

