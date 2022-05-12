Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 12, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The combination of a high-pressure system in the Central US and a low-pressure system in the Atlantic has resulted in nice, sunny weather these past few days. Now, the low in the Atlantic will push in today, bringing clouds at first, then rain chances this weekend. This afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, with more clouds coming from the east. In the mountains, skies will be partly sunny. Winds will come from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s, with the mountains in the mid-70s because of the clouds. Overall, it’s another summer-like afternoon, except with more clouds. So go outside if you can today, just make sure to stay hydrated and wear some sunblock. Overnight, clouds build in the eastern half of our region, but we stay dry. Winds will be light, with lows in the mid-50s. Overall, it will be a warm night, with some clouds. Tomorrow, the low-pressure system begins lifting in, bringing a few scattered showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm or two, during the afternoon and evening. Most won’t produce much rain, and because they’re scattered, not everyone sees any. Still, don’t be surprised if you see some rain in your area. Barring that, expect partly cloudy skies and light easterly winds. Temperatures will reach the low-80s. Overall, it’s another summer-like afternoon, with some rain. More scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, move in on Saturday, so expect some more rain at times. Some of them are classic springtime downpours, so don’t be surprised if you need an umbrella at times. These rain showers and thunderstorms continue into Sunday and even Monday, as a cold front merges with the low, so more rain will come in at times. While rainfall totals will change, between tomorrow and Monday, we’re probably looking at 0.5″ of rain in some areas, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay in the upper-70s to low-80s over the weekend, but by Tuesday, we’re back in the low-70s. In short, today will be mostly sunny, and the weekend will bring showers and thunderstorms.

Today: Skies will be mostly sunny, with only a few clouds in our area. More clouds will be in the mountains. Winds will come from the east-northeast at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s, more like June than mid-May. Overall, just like the past few days, it’s going to be a nice, summer-like day. High: 84.

Tonight: Skies will be clear, with just a few clouds moving in. Winds will come from the east-northeast at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 57.

Friday: We start with partly to mostly sunny skies and just some clouds. Then in the afternoon, scattered showers move into our area, with a thunderstorm or two possible. Because they are scattered, some areas will see rain, and others will not. Still, don’t be surprised if you see a downpour at times. Besides that, winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. High: 82.

Saturday: Skies will be partly cloudy, and during the afternoon, more scattered showers and thunderstorms move into our area. So don’t be surprised if you do see some rain in your area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Overall, it’s going to be a mix of rain and sunshine for today. High: 82.

