Justice: All U.S. and State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff immediately
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has issued a proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities to be displayed at half-staff.
The order begins immediately and will continue through sunset on Monday, May 16.
It is in remembrance of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19.
This is in accordance with a presidential proclamation.
