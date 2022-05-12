Justice: All U.S. and State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff immediately

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has issued a proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities to be displayed at half-staff.

The order begins immediately and will continue through sunset on Monday, May 16.

It is in remembrance of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19.

This is in accordance with a presidential proclamation.

