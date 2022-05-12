Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 11th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Good evening everyone!! Another amazing day here in north-central West Virginia. Our temperatures hit into the lower 80′s across the northern parts of our area today and the mid 80′s across the south. Tomorrow is going to be very similar to today with the exception that our morning temperatures will not be as cool as they have been over the past few mornings. We’ll be back to normal with lows in the lower 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but we will begin to see changes tomorrow evening in the form of increased clouds coming in from the east. Normally our weather patterns come from a southerly to westerly flow, but over the next few days, it will be coming in from the east. By Friday we could be seeing some scattered showers across much of the region. This will continue throughout the weekend, and in the afternoon, those showers could contain a few isolated thunderstorms too. Temperatures will continue to stay in the lower 80′s, but with the increased humidity, it will definitely feel stickier than it has. Sunday night there will be a cold front that will move in from the west, and that will usher in cooler temperatures for the beginning of the week. We could also see the heaviest showers and possible thunderstorms on Monday. For Tuesday and Wednesday, we are looking at better sky conditions with temperatures in the mid 70′s. But by the end of next week and into the weekend, look for those temperatures to spike into the higher 80′s.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear: Low 49

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High 82

Friday: PM showers and isolated thunderstorms: High 80

Saturday: PM thunderstorms: High 80

