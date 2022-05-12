Advertisement

Lincoln outlasts comeback from Liberty in sectional matchup

Cougars regain lead in bottom of the sixth to win
Lincoln baseball
Lincoln baseball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln got out to a 6-0 lead over Liberty in Wednesday’s sectional contest, but Liberty climbed back in the fifth inning, ultimately taking an 8-7 lead in the sixth.

The Cougars regained momentum in the bottom of the sixth, pulling back in the lead off a Michael Martin double to sit in front 9-8.

Martin had three RBI on the day, Jeremiah Carpenter close behind with two. Liberty’s Jayce Clevenger had three RBI for the Mountaineers in the loss.

