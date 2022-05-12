Advertisement

Notre Dame powers past South Harrison in sectional contest

Fighting Irish score six in the fifth inning
Notre Dame baseball
Notre Dame baseball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame used hot bats in the fifth inning to overpower South Harrison, defeating the Hawks 11-1.

The Fighting Irish’s Cole Goldizen struck out five batters while only allowing one hit and one run through five innings.

The Hawks put up their sole run in the third inning, a score off of an error by Notre Dame’s catcher.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV
Fairmont man charged for stealing thousands from elderly woman
A Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg was the scene of a fight over doughnuts.
2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide

Latest News

Class AA Region I meet
Class AA Region I meet sends local track athletes to states
Philip Barbour softball
Philip Barbour wins Class AA Region II Section 1 softball title
Lincoln baseball
Lincoln outlasts comeback from Liberty in sectional matchup
TBT's Best Virginia
Long, Tallman return to headline Best Virginia coaching staff