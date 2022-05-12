Notre Dame powers past South Harrison in sectional contest

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame used hot bats in the fifth inning to overpower South Harrison, defeating the Hawks 11-1.

The Fighting Irish’s Cole Goldizen struck out five batters while only allowing one hit and one run through five innings.

The Hawks put up their sole run in the third inning, a score off of an error by Notre Dame’s catcher.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.