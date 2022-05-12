Philip Barbour wins Class AA Region II Section 1 softball title

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a long time coming, but Philip Barbour is a sectional titleholder in softball in 2022.

The Colts met Lincoln for the third time this postseason Wednesday, ensuring yet another battle on the diamond. The two teams were tied at 3-3 in the fifth inning after a Delaney Haller solo home run, ultimately forcing extra innings between the programs.

Philip Barbour took the lead in the top of the eighth and maintained it with strong defense in the bottom to secure the sectional championship.

Senior pitcher Sara Simon struck out nine batters, allowing six hits and three runs. Haller had six strikeouts, allowing 10 hits and four runs.

The Colts move on to the Class AA Region II tournament, facing Herbert Hoover.

