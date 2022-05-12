Advertisement

Rose Marie Cain

Rose Marie Cain
Rose Marie Cain(Rose Marie Cain)
By Master Control
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rose Marie Cain, 90, of Fairmont, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022. She was born on June 14, 1931 in Monongah, the daughter of the late Dominick and Dominica Commodari. Rose retired from Westinghouse/North American Philips and afterward volunteered at the WV Caring Hospice Resale Shop. She is a lifetime member of the VFW 629. Rose is survived by her children, Beverly Ann Hoffman and William Paul Cain, Jr. and his wife Connie; grandchildren, Gary A. Hoffman II and his wife Tracy, Julie Nicole Hout and her husband Jeremy, Eric S. Hoffman and his wife Stacia, Faith A. Minigh and her husband Andrew, Jason W. Cain and his wife Amanda, and Julia Anna Cain; great grandchildren, Adam Hoffman, Aaron Hoffman, Elizabeth Hout, Nathan Hout, Dominica Cain, Taliah Cain, and Jill Cain; brothers, Donald Commodore and his wife Patricia, and Thomas Commodari and his wife Jean; and a sister-in-law, Yvonne Commodore. In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, William Paul Cain; daughter, Mary Patricia Cain; brothers, James Commodore and Joseph Commodore; and a son-in-law, Gary A. Hoffman. Memorial donations can be made to WV Caring, 1406 Country Club Road, Fairmont, WV 26554. A graveside service will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Enterprise on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in accident under I-68 overpass
Man life-flighted to hospital after electric car fire
Jannette Hubbard
Woman took meth to stay awake, sells drugs to support habit, police say
Nicholas County Police Officer
Deputy dies in off-duty accident
West Virginia Primary Election
NCWV Primary Election numbers

Latest News

Gloria L. Nichols
Gloria L. Nichols
Sara Faye Cokeley Bennett
Sara Faye Cokeley Bennett
Mr. David Darrel Riffee
Mr. David Darrel Riffee
Gail Williams
Gail Williams