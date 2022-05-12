Rose Marie Cain, 90, of Fairmont, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022. She was born on June 14, 1931 in Monongah, the daughter of the late Dominick and Dominica Commodari. Rose retired from Westinghouse/North American Philips and afterward volunteered at the WV Caring Hospice Resale Shop. She is a lifetime member of the VFW 629. Rose is survived by her children, Beverly Ann Hoffman and William Paul Cain, Jr. and his wife Connie; grandchildren, Gary A. Hoffman II and his wife Tracy, Julie Nicole Hout and her husband Jeremy, Eric S. Hoffman and his wife Stacia, Faith A. Minigh and her husband Andrew, Jason W. Cain and his wife Amanda, and Julia Anna Cain; great grandchildren, Adam Hoffman, Aaron Hoffman, Elizabeth Hout, Nathan Hout, Dominica Cain, Taliah Cain, and Jill Cain; brothers, Donald Commodore and his wife Patricia, and Thomas Commodari and his wife Jean; and a sister-in-law, Yvonne Commodore. In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, William Paul Cain; daughter, Mary Patricia Cain; brothers, James Commodore and Joseph Commodore; and a son-in-law, Gary A. Hoffman. Memorial donations can be made to WV Caring, 1406 Country Club Road, Fairmont, WV 26554. A graveside service will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Enterprise on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

