VIDEO: Structure fire in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to a working fire in Grafton Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the structure fire at approximately 1:13 p.m. Thursday on Ross St. in Grafton, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Authorities were not able to confirm if there were any exposures from the fire.

EMS is on the scene of the fire, but there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Marion and Taylor County’s EMS responded in addition to the Grafton Police Department and the Anmoore, Bunners Ridge, Fellowsville, Flemington, Grafton, Nutter Fort, Winfield and Worthington Fire Departments.

