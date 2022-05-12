Advertisement

VIDEO: Structure fire in Grafton

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to a working fire in Grafton Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the structure fire at approximately 1:13 p.m. Thursday on Ross St. in Grafton, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Authorities were not able to confirm if there were any exposures from the fire.

EMS is on the scene of the fire, but there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Grafton house fire
Grafton house fire(WDTV)

Marion and Taylor County’s EMS responded in addition to the Grafton Police Department and the Anmoore, Bunners Ridge, Fellowsville, Flemington, Grafton, Nutter Fort, Winfield and Worthington Fire Departments.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

