WVU Police urge caution after drugs containing fentanyl found off-campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University Police are alerting members about the potential for illegal pills containing fentanyl that may be circulating in the Morgantown area.

Officials said the precautionary warning followed a recent off-campus incident where one person was arrested after members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force discovered more than 3,000 pills labeled Xanax.

Preliminary testing revealed the pills, which were confiscated, contained fentanyl, according to a release from the University.

Community members are asked to avoid substances that have not been obtained lawfully and contact UPD if they believe they’ve seen any counterfeit pills.

Similar warnings have been issued recently on other college campuses.

