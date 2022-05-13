8 year old helps volunteer fire department with lemonade stand

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A lemonade stand was propped up for a good cause in Lumberport today.

5′s John Blashke has the heart-warming story.

8 year old Avery got to leave school early today to help with a lemonade stand. She’s been looking to do something like this for a while.

“Actually when I was little I had the inspiration to make lemonade, but I couldn’t because I wouldn’t know where -- and what would I sell it for -- and, but now I’m older and it just came to me because when I was little I had the inspiration,” said Avery.

Finally the opportunity arrived and Avery was able to fulfill her goal, but this is no ordinary lemonade stand.

Avery is raising money for the Lumberport Volunteer Fire Department so they can get a video laryngoscope. It’s a device that will help intubate people who are having difficulty breathing.

Avery’s aunt, Darlene Scott volunteers for the department. She says with the help of her salesperson they’ll be able to afford one.

“Yeah an 8 year old little girl does pretty well with sales,” said Scott.

“I mean I’ve always wanted to sell something... But I’m trying to make a thousand!” said Avery.

Avery says she really enjoys helping people and when she grows up she wants to be a nurse.

For now she’ll help by selling lemonade.

In just a couple hours, Avery was able to help raise hundreds of dollars for the department.

Reporting in Lumberport John Blashke 5 news.

