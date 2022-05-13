84-year-old graduates from West Virginia Wesleyan College

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - 84-year-old Heather Humphries finished her master’s degree at West Virginia Wesleyan College. She was honored at the college’s 131st commencement on May 7.

Humphries said she was inspired to go back to school because of her personal writing goals.

She said she had been a journalist for many years and wanted to tackle a fiction novel.

“I thought about an interesting thing, a story to tell about my family. Three generations in China, and I thought well. I’ll just write this book,” Humphries explained.

However, the process was not as easy as she thought.

“This whole journey of going through journalism to fiction to creative writing is a tough one,” she said.

Humphries decided to enroll in the Master of Fine Arts program for Creative Writing and focused on fiction writing.

Humphries added COVID-19 pandemic forced her out of her comfort zone.

She had to learn how to use Zoom and do all her classes remotely.

While earning her degree, she started writing her novel as part of her thesis.

She planned to take what she learned to finish her book.

