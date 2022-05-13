Bridgeport Price Cutter catches fire, evacuated

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Price Cutter on E Main St. caught fire Friday evening, officials tell 5 News.

According to Harrison County Emergency Services, the fire started at 6:54 p.m. A piece of equipment inside the building caught reportedly caught fire. EMS officials tell 5 News the blaze was “not very extensive,” though the building was evacuated.

There were no reported injuries.

The scene is still active.

