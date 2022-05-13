Bridgeport stays alive in Class AAA Region I Section 2 with win over Buckhannon-Upshur

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport suffered a loss to University Wednesday, an unusual postseason drop for the reigning Class AAA state champions.

The Indians took that loss to heart and bounced back Thursday evening, defeating Buckhannon-Upshur 10-1 to advance to the Class AAA Region I Section 2 championship.

Zach Nicholson pitched all seven innings for the Indians, striking out four batters and allowing three hits and one run. RBIs were spread across the board - six Bridgeport players had one, while Anthony Dixon batted in two.

University and Bridgeport meet again Friday at 6 p.m. at Bridgeport.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.