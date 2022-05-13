Advertisement

Funeral service information for Deputy Travis Lawson

Deputy Travis Lawson, 22, died in an off-duty motorcycle crash just more than a month after he first joined the force.
After just over a month on the job, Nicholas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Lawson was already showing great potential.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Funeral service information has been released for a Nicholas County deputy.

His service information is below:

DATE:

Tuesday May 17th 2022

LOCATION:

Summersville Armory

ADDRESS:

3 Armory way Summersville, WV

Family 2:00-3:00pm

Public 3:00-6:00pm

Service will begin a 6:00pm

