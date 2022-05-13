Funeral service information for Deputy Travis Lawson
Deputy Travis Lawson, 22, died in an off-duty motorcycle crash just more than a month after he first joined the force.
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Funeral service information has been released for a Nicholas County deputy.
His service information is below:
DATE:
Tuesday May 17th 2022
LOCATION:
Summersville Armory
ADDRESS:
3 Armory way Summersville, WV
Family 2:00-3:00pm
Public 3:00-6:00pm
Service will begin a 6:00pm
