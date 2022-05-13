Harold Eugene “Gene” Starkey, Jr. 72, of Fairmont, WV, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 21, 1949, a son of the late Harold Eugene Starkey, Sr. and the late Winnie Roach Carson Starkey. Gene is survived by his wife, Jill Click Starkey, who resides at their home in Fairmont. Also surviving are one son, William Starkey of Columbus, OH; two daughters, Melissa Starkey Lucas and husband John of Wallace, WV, and Kim Starkey Menendez of Jane Lew, WV; two stepdaughters, Robin Phillips of Merritt Island, FL, and Jamie Phillips of Morgantown; seven grandchildren, Emily Floyd, Samantha Edwards, Hope Golden, Autumn Golden, Gavin Edwards, Dallas Golden, and Colton Golden; as well as several great grandchildren. He also leaves behind two sisters, Shirley Everett and husband Robert of West Milford and Caroline Wiseman and companion Dave Fittro of Nutter Fort. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Frank Carson, Willard Carson, and Dennis Carson. He was a 1967 graduate of South Harrison High School and went on to graduate with a business degree from Salem College. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and retired from the Harrison Power Station as a control room operator. Harold was a member of the Fairmont ACACIA Lodge # 157 AF & AM and was Methodist by faith. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Brian Plum presiding. Interment will follow in the Heavner Cemetery in Buckhannon, where Masonic Graveside Rites will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

