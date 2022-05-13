Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 13, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms make their way into our area. Because they are isolated, some areas won’t see rain, and others will. Still, don’t be surprised if you see a downpour or two in your area. Besides that, however, skies will be partly sunny. Winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s, above-average for mid-May. Overall, today will be seasonable, with springtime rain. Overnight, any leftover showers go away, leaving partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, with lows in the upper-50s. Overall, expect a mild, cloudy night. Tomorrow, more rain showers occur during the late-morning, followed by a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. So we do expect rain in some areas, although not everyone will see any. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and temperatures in the upper-70s. Overall, it’s another warm, rainy day. More scattered showers and thunderstorms occur on Sunday afternoon, as a cold front merges with the low-pressure system near WV. The front moves east on by Monday, dropping temperatures from the low-80s on Sunday to the low-70s on Monday. A weak disturbance behind the front then rain showers and a couple of thunderstorms by Monday afternoon. The rain ends Monday evening, leaving sunshine in the area by Tuesday. By that time, however, we will have seen about 0.5″ of rain in some areas between today and Monday. Later next week, a few showers are back, and temperatures are in the 70s. In short, today will involve partly sunny skies and a few showers and thunderstorms (which not everyone will see rain from), more rain showers this weekend, and seasonable temperatures next week.

Today: Skies will be partly sunny this afternoon, but a few showers and thunderstorms will make their way into our area, so expect some rain in the area. Because they’re scattered, not everyone will see rain, but others could see a quick downpour or two. Besides that, winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Overall, expect a mix of sunshine and rain chances today. High: 81.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, but most areas will stay dry overnight. Winds will come from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, it’s a calm, warm night. Low: 57.

Saturday: Skies are partly clear during the morning, but by the afternoon, scattered rain showers move into our area, so some areas will see rain at times. We might even see an isolated thunderstorm or two. Not much is expected, however. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Overall, it will be another partly sunny, warm afternoon, with some rain. High: 83.

Sunday: More scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon, so some areas will see rain at times. Not much is expected, however, and winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, with temperatures in the low-80s. Overall, expect a warm afternoon, with rain chances. High: 83.

