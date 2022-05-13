Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 12th, 2022
Will the weekend be a washout?
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday everyone!! What a difference today is compared to the rest of the week. We finally got those showers in that we expected. These will be with us all the way through Sunday. Then later on Sunday, we’ll get a bit of a break before some heavier showers and thunderstorms come into the picture on Monday. Temperatures will stay in the 80′s through the weekend, then for the start of the week, our temperatures will be heading down to just below average. By the end of next week, temperatures are heading to the high 80′s.
Clarksburg Forecast
Tonight: Showers: Low 57
Saturday: Evening showers: High 82
Sunday: Scattered showers: High 81
Monday: Thunderstorms: High 73
