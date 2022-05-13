Lincoln one win away from sectional championship berth with victory over Elkins

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - With Thursday’s win over Elkins, Lincoln is one win away from playing in the Class AA Region II Section 1 championship game.

The Cougars collected a 3-1 lead in the first inning, then scored five runs in the fifth inning to end the game at 11-1.

Jeremiah Carpenter and Corbin Ayers each had two RBI while Johnny Lopez batted in three.

Levi Moore struck out five batters on the mound.

Lincoln hosts Philip Barbour Friday at 6 p.m. with a sectional title game berth on the line.

