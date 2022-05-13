Man allegedly pulls shotgun when workers came to clean his property

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pocahontas County man was charged after allegedly pulling a shotgun when municipal workers came to clean up his property.

Court documents show 47-year-old Richard Lee Moore, of Marlinton, is charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

A criminal complaint the town of Marlinton had warned Moore several times about his property being in violation of town ordinances, and eventually sent a crew to clean up the property on Thursday.

Moore reportedly told one of the workers “I’ll put an end to this right now you guys don’t touch nothing I’m going to go talk to them, I might even blow them out of the chair,” referring to the town office.

An officer assisting the workers wrote in the complaint that while on Moore’s property he told Moore to show his hands and Moore responded by telling them to “get the f--- off his property.”

Workers later told the officer Moore had come toward them with the guy so they left the area.

The officer said he saw Moroe go inside his home with a shotgun and called for several officers to help.

Moore eventually left the house and was arrested, according to the complaint.

