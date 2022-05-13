Advertisement

Ritchie County posts four-run fifth inning to defeat St. Marys

Game tied at one apiece prior to Rebels’ late-game surge
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - St. Marys and Ritchie County each scored a run in the first inning of Thursday’s sectional contest before entering a four-inning stalemate.

The Rebels were the first to come alive again in the fifth inning, scoring four runs off of back-to-back at-bats.

Ritchie County’s Garrett Cunningham had one hit and four RBIs at the plate and pitched all seven innings, striking out five batters in the win.

