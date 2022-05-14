Advertisement

Blue and Gold Mine sale held at Milan Puskar Stadium

By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Blue and Gold Mine sale returned to Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday morning.

Students and community members donate usable items to sell to the public.

The sale had great bargains on wonderful items.

The goal is to keep 20,000 pounds of recycled items out of landfills

The proceeds are donated to the local United Way.

“We’re able to divert it from landfills and give it another purpose. either people buying it or putting it in their homes. we work with a few non-profits to get any of the

leftover items donated to them afterward,” said Engagement Manager of United Way Servando Arredondo

The Blue and Gold Mine sale will return next May.

