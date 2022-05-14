Advertisement

BOPARC invites the community to “Neighborhood Nights at the Hill”

BOPARC kicks off summer at Wiles Hill Community Center.
BOPARC kicks off summer at Wiles Hill Community Center.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Board of Parks and Recreation in Morgantown hosted their first “Neighborhood Nights at the Hill” event.

BOPARC wanted to bring the community to Wiles Hill park and Wiles Hill Community Center.

Executive Director of BOPARC, Melissa Wiles, said throughout the summer. They will host “Neighborhood Nights at the Hill,” inviting all generations to come and enjoy their facilities and support local businesses.

Wiles explained the goal was to bring more awareness to activities and services offered at the center.

Many know the community center for their senior citizen programming. However, they had much more going on.

“We do some of our summer camps here for children. So, it is a multigenerational experience. We just really want to focus on that and bring that to light for the community. Let them know what we have to offer,” she said.

Wiles explained they have art classes, exercise classes and can host parties in the center.

They also opened their new art gallery with pieces done by local artists.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justice: All U.S. and State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff immediately
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Man life-flighted to hospital after electric car fire
Moore (WV Corrections)
Man allegedly pulls shotgun when workers came to clean his property
1 person transported following motorcycle accident on I-79