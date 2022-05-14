BOPARC invites the community to “Neighborhood Nights at the Hill”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Board of Parks and Recreation in Morgantown hosted their first “Neighborhood Nights at the Hill” event.

BOPARC wanted to bring the community to Wiles Hill park and Wiles Hill Community Center.

Executive Director of BOPARC, Melissa Wiles, said throughout the summer. They will host “Neighborhood Nights at the Hill,” inviting all generations to come and enjoy their facilities and support local businesses.

Wiles explained the goal was to bring more awareness to activities and services offered at the center.

Many know the community center for their senior citizen programming. However, they had much more going on.

“We do some of our summer camps here for children. So, it is a multigenerational experience. We just really want to focus on that and bring that to light for the community. Let them know what we have to offer,” she said.

Wiles explained they have art classes, exercise classes and can host parties in the center.

They also opened their new art gallery with pieces done by local artists.

