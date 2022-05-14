Bridgeport forces second championship game with 12-2 win over University
Indians and Hawks meet one more time Saturday
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - All wasn’t lost for Bridgeport after losing to University on Wednesday. Instead, the Indians flipped the script.
Bridgeport got out to a 5-0 lead before letting up two runs to the Hawks in the third inning. From that point forward, it was all Indians.
Aidan Paulsen increased the lead to six runs with a two-run homer in the fourth; Cam Cole closed it out in the fifth with a steal of home to force the run rule.
Bridgeport forced one more game between the Indians and Hawks, set for Saturday at 6 p.m.
