Advertisement

Fairmont State University welcomes the public back to the Falcon Center

The community welcomed back to Falcon Center.
The community welcomed back to Falcon Center.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University invited the public back to campus with an event for families.

Aladdin Campus Dining partnered with the university for Falcon Family Night.

There was face painting, games, entertainment, prizes, and food.

Assistant Retail Manager at the university Kylie Harrison was happy to invite the community back to the Falcon Center.

“We felt like we didn’t have our falcon family here. We are just so proud that people have came back out and seeing us here and are enjoying our services,” Harrison said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justice: All U.S. and State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff immediately
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Man life-flighted to hospital after electric car fire
Moore (WV Corrections)
Man allegedly pulls shotgun when workers came to clean his property
1 person transported following motorcycle accident on I-79