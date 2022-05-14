Fairmont State University welcomes the public back to the Falcon Center

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University invited the public back to campus with an event for families.

Aladdin Campus Dining partnered with the university for Falcon Family Night.

There was face painting, games, entertainment, prizes, and food.

Assistant Retail Manager at the university Kylie Harrison was happy to invite the community back to the Falcon Center.

“We felt like we didn’t have our falcon family here. We are just so proud that people have came back out and seeing us here and are enjoying our services,” Harrison said.

