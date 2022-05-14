BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Freddie Blaine Osborne passed from this life to his heavenly home on May 13.He was born on Sept. 15, 1938, at Benton’s Ferry; the son of the late Everett and Vinnie Osborne. He was married to the love of his life, Dolores Fortner Osborne for over 55 years.Fred is survived by 2 daughters, Kim Cain (Lennie) and Lynn Ann Osborne (Theo) and two grandchildren, Jessica and Kaylee Cheuvront, whom he loved very much.In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death wife Dolores, and his brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Eugene, Evalena Shorter and Helen Davis.After serving in the U.S. Army, Fred worked at Fairmont Box and Creative Label.Fred loved camping, fishing and spending time with his family. He especially cherished time spent with his grandchildren.Fred was Methodist by faith and attended H&H Chapel at Mt. Harmony.Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m., and on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Cam Pyle, officiating. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve from Camp Dawson. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.