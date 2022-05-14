Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | May 14, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! Today started off calm, but showers and thunderstorms increased from east to west as we head through the afternoon, albeit isolated. These isolated showers are still a result of the low-pressure system off the Atlantic Coast, the same system that brought showers yesterday. Rain and storm chances continue for the rest of the evening, but taper off around 2-3am. Clouds will then linger through much of the morning, but will clear in the afternoon as temperatures rise to the 80s for much of the area. In the late afternoon and early evening, showers and thunderstorms will start to ramp up again from that Atlantic low, but it’s looking like most of the activity will stay to the east of our area. Still, we can’t rule out the possibility of some of that activity pushing into our area, particularly in our eastern counties. Barring that, we should be mostly calm tomorrow. Overnight, skies will be clear, so conditions will be optimal for viewing the total lunar eclipse, which is expected to look best around midnight. If you’re awake, check it out-- the moon will look a red-orange color, you won’t want to miss it! Heading into early Monday morning, a cold front from the west will start to enter NCWV, bringing heavy bouts of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. This is looking to be right around the morning commute time, so you might want to give yourself an extra few minutes on the road that morning. After 12pm, the front will have crossed, leaving behind light lingering showers and cooler temperatures; highs will only reach the low 70s at best. Skies will start to clear out later in the night, leading to a nicer day on Tuesday. More rain and thunderstorms are anticipated later in the week, but there is a lot of uncertainty with timing and strength at this time, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on that. But, temperatures will return to the 80s by the end of the week, and may even be pushing 90 degrees on Friday.

Tonight: Decreasing showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; light isolated shower possible. High: 83

Monday: AM rain and possible thunderstorms; light showers lingering into the afternoon. High: 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and calm. High: 74

