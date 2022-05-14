Advertisement

Lincoln baseball advances to the Class AA Region II, Section 1 Championship

Cougars produce an unmatchable sixth inning over Philip Barbour
By Casey Kay
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour lead for the majority of Friday night’s game between the Cougars and the Colts, tallying a run in the second, the sole score of the night until the sixth inning.

The Colts brought in another from Jesiah Matlick to keep a 2-0 lead over Lincoln heading to the bottom of the sixth.

The Cougars loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth, and from there, were able to bring in three runs off back to back hits, taking the lead 3-2.

Philip Barbour had one final inning to match the Cougars, but Lincoln quickly ended the matchup, advancing the Cougars to the Class AA Region II, Section 1 Championship.

Lincoln travels to RCB to play for the title, Saturday at 6 p.m. A win from the Flying Eagles would clinch the title.

