Mon Health holds talent show to benefit employees(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health employees put on a talent show for the community at the Ruby Amphitheater in Morgantown.

The first-ever Mon’s Health Got Talent Show was held at the Ruby Amphitheater in Morgantown.

The proceeds from the show benefit the colleague support fund at Mon Health.

That fund is dedicated to helping employees at Mon Health in times of urgent need or crisis.

“We are celebrating and raising a little bit of money for the colleague fund so we can help more folks in the health system. make sure there aren’t any needs and we

take care of one another,” said Revenue Cycle Officer Candi Powers of Mon Health.

Mon Health’s Got Talent featured several employees showing off their talent.

The show also features Nashville songwriters Erik Dylan, Brett Taylor, and Brad Clawson.

Powers says at Mon Health everyone is family

“Mon Health system is more than just an employer. We’re a community. We really do treat each other as family, so it’s really important to us that none of our

employees are suffering necessary hardships. There are ways that we can help them,” said Powers.

Mon’s health got talent is all fun and games with a great benefit.

Mon Health employees want to give back to their community.

“All of our employees are community members. It does bring something fun to do on a Saturday afternoon. There are other events going on in downtown

Morgantown. We just look forward to sharing our talent with the community and providing a little bit of entertainment this afternoon,” said Powers.

Mon Health hopes to help more employees who might need help in times of need.

