Advertisement

Morgantown walks it off to win Class AAA Region I Section 1 title

Mohigans advance to Class AAA Region I tournament
Morgantown baseball
Morgantown baseball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown got out to a 7-0 lead over Wheeling Park in the Class AAA Region I Section 1 championship game, but the Patriots chipped away at the lead.

Park scored four in the top of the fifth to only trail by three runs, then scored eight in the top of the seventh to tie it up at 12 apiece and ultimately force extra innings.

Dominick Colasante walked in the bottom of the eighth with bases loaded, bringing in M McDonald for the thirteenth and final run.

Morgantown claimed the sectional title with the 13-12 win and will face the winner of University-Bridgeport in the regional tournament.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justice: All U.S. and State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff immediately
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Man life-flighted to hospital after electric car fire
Moore (WV Corrections)
Man allegedly pulls shotgun when workers came to clean his property
1 person transported following motorcycle accident on I-79

Latest News

Bridgeport baseball
Bridgeport forces second championship game with 12-2 win over University
Ritchie County baseball
Ritchie County posts four-run fifth inning to defeat St. Marys
Lincoln baseball
Lincoln one win away from sectional championship berth with victory over Elkins
Bridgeport's Anthony Dixon
Bridgeport stays alive in Class AAA Region I Section 2 with win over Buckhannon-Upshur