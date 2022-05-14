Morgantown walks it off to win Class AAA Region I Section 1 title

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown got out to a 7-0 lead over Wheeling Park in the Class AAA Region I Section 1 championship game, but the Patriots chipped away at the lead.

Park scored four in the top of the fifth to only trail by three runs, then scored eight in the top of the seventh to tie it up at 12 apiece and ultimately force extra innings.

Dominick Colasante walked in the bottom of the eighth with bases loaded, bringing in M McDonald for the thirteenth and final run.

Morgantown claimed the sectional title with the 13-12 win and will face the winner of University-Bridgeport in the regional tournament.

