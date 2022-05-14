One injured after SUV, school bus collide in Randolph County
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAILEY, W.Va (WDTV) - A collision between a school bus and SUV that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital, Randolph County Emergency Services tell 5 News.
Officials say an SUV ran in to a school bus in Dailey just at 6:47 a.m. on Friday, May 13.
The vehicle ended up in a ditch with significant damage, and the driver was injured.
Officials say no children were injured.
