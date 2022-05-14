Advertisement

One injured after SUV, school bus collide in Randolph County

SUV runs in to school bus in Dailey
SUV runs in to school bus in Dailey(Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAILEY, W.Va (WDTV) - A collision between a school bus and SUV that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital, Randolph County Emergency Services tell 5 News.

Officials say an SUV ran in to a school bus in Dailey just at 6:47 a.m. on Friday, May 13.

The vehicle ended up in a ditch with significant damage, and the driver was injured.

Officials say no children were injured.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Price Cutter catches fire
Bridgeport Price Cutter catches fire, evacuated
Moore (WV Corrections)
Man allegedly pulls shotgun when workers came to clean his property
Justice: All U.S. and State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff immediately
COVID
Officials give COVID-19 update as cases rise in WV
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say

Latest News

Bridgeport Police
Police investigating “potential threat” at Bridgeport Middle School
The Blue and Gold Mine sale returned to Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday morning.
Blue and Gold Mine sale held at Milan Puskar Stadium
Mon Health holds talent show to benefit employees
Mon Health holds talent show to benefit employees
The community welcomed back to Falcon Center.
Fairmont State University welcomes the public back to the Falcon Center