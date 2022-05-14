Advertisement

Police investigating “potential threat” at Bridgeport Middle School

Bridgeport Police
Bridgeport Police(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a “potential threat” that they say involves violence at the Bridgeport Middle School.

In a Facebook post, police, in accordance with the West Virginia State Police and school officials, say they have located and spoken with all parties involved.

As this investigation involves juveniles, The BPD says they are extremely limited on what will be made public.

However, the BPD police released this message on their Facebook page: “We encourage parents and their children to make time to have conversations about bullying. "

