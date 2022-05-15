The Bridgeport baseball legacy stays alive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After three meet-ups in the last three days, Bridgeport edged out University for the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 title.

The Indians collected 10 runs within the first two innings, eight in the first, two in the second to lead the Hawks 10-2 heading into the top of the third, the biggest lead of the night.

University fought back, closing the gap to 10-5, and holding Bridgeport to 10 runs through the third.

The fourth inning posted a comeback effort from the Hawks, bringing in five runs to tie it up at 10 all-around.

Scoring stayed quiet for a while, but defense from both teams was in full swing, included a triple play facilitated by Aiden Paulsen from Bridgeport to end the Hawks’ chances in the fifth.

A mistake from the Hawks at first in the bottom of the sixth allowed the Indians to bring in one last run, edging the Hawks out 11-10 for the title.

Coach Robert Shields noted postgame that the triple play from Paulsen was the shift in momentum that Bridgeport needed, “Doing what it takes for the team I mean seriously, Aidan Paulsen, he is just a hard-nose bulldog, I mean I love him,” said Shields.

The win was also a product of the faith the players have in each other to succeed, “I know my team, my team’s tough, no ones better than us,” said Anthony Dixon.

Bridgeport will face Morgantown for the Class AAA Region I title, the winner will advance to the State Tournament.

