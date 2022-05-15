Bridgeport Farmers Market Opening Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunday was the opening day for the Bridgeport farmers market.

Local vendors were out at the Bridgeport Farmers Market Sunday selling their products.

The Farmers Market provides a platform for local growers and producers.

Many people came out to the market to purchase fresh locally grown food.

People like Julie Mallow are just happy to be at the farmer’s market.

“I’m pleased to be a part of this market for so long. We are able to provide fresh vegetables and other alternatives to people who have allergies or different types of

things that they need. Different things that they can’t find in stores. We try to do as much work ourselves,” said Mallow.

At the Bridgeport Farmers Market, you will find homemade products along with live music.

Not only can you shop, but you can also go just to hang out and socialize.

“The vendors are here. There is a wide variety of people in this area. There are a lot of fresh vegetables. Today especially with it being early on in the season we have

vendors that take care of flowers, plants, and things like that. There are lots of tomato plants,” said Mallow.

Local chefs were also on-site teaching consumers how to prepare products.

Mallow has been a farmer for years now and tells us why she keeps coming back.

“I am here I have been a farmer since I was a kid. Got my education and everything and choose to come back to the farm to help out my dad. That was in 2004 when

we started the vegetable garden and here we are 18 years later still going and just making some different changes. Trying to make a living and provide for my family,”

said Mallow.

The Bridgeport farmers market is held on Sundays, May through October 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

