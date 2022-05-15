Bridgeport’s Bryce Carnes signs to wrestle at Fairmont State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Bryce Carnes has signed to continue his wrestling career at Fairmont State.

Carnes finished just off the podium at this past year’s state meet at 182 pounds, after finishing fourth at regionals to qualify.

Throughout his years at Bridgeport, getting bigger and stronger helped contribute to the success he found in his senior season, but above all, a shift in his mentality has been the biggest driving factor.

As Carnes embarks on this next step in his athletic career, he is most excited to wrestle athletes from out of state, something he hasn’t had the chance to experience before.

Wrestling at the collegiate level is no easy feat, but Carnes had the mindset to make it happen, “A lot of hard work and dedication, putting time into it, pretty much you make it your lifestyle almost... that’s what it becomes, ” said Carnes.

