Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | May 15, 2022

A cooler day Monday, but things heat up by Friday!
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Sunday! For the most part, today has been a nice day. Partly cloudy skies have been the case for most of the area, but the late afternoon saw some showers and thunderstorms in Monongalia and Marion Counties. Later tonight, things will calm down, and the night will be mostly clear, which is ideal for viewing the total lunar eclipse, set to peak with its red-orange hue around midnight. Early tomorrow morning, however, a cold front from the west sweeps into the area, bringing heavy rain and potential thunderstorms to our area likely between the hours of 7-10am. This could affect the morning commute, so you may want to give yourself a few extra minutes on the roads. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue in less severity into the afternoon, but breaks of sun will be plenty. This cold front will also be ushering in a cooler air mass, so highs will struggle to reach any higher than the low 70s, but most of us will max out in the upper 60s. Things clear up as we head into Tuesday, with conditions looking to be sunny and 75. It’s not until later Wednesday when we see our next shower potential, as a warm front slowly lifts from south to north through NCWV. Showers and thunderstorms continue into Thursday, and by Friday we’ll be in a dry, warm sector. Temperatures might break 90 degrees in some areas for the first time in 2022. Thunderstorms may return on Saturday as another cold front pushes into the region, but timing and severity is still a bit up in the air.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low: 60

Tomorrow: Rain and thunderstorms, heavy in the morning but scattered in the afternoon. High: 68

Tuesday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 75

Wednesday: PM showers. High: 72

